TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,150 in the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

