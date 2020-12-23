First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.