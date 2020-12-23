Atkore International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,722% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.48.
Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
