Atkore International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,722% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $3,645,039. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.