MicroVision Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 30,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,406 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MVIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

