Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (ERO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE: ERO):
- 12/17/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.50.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.
- 11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$23.00.
- 11/24/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.
- 11/12/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
- 11/6/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp (EROTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp (EROTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.