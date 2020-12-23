Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (ERO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE: ERO):

12/17/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00.

12/2/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.50.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

11/25/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

11/24/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50.

11/12/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

11/6/2020 – Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$19.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

