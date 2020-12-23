Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $260.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.11 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $296,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

