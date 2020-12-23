$0.12 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.64 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 89.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.