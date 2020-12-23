Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $201,085.37 and approximately $44,951.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00332801 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob's Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

