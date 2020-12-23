Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0011

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $201,085.37 and $44,951.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00332801 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

