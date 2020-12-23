Scala Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Scala has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,274.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00684639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00371834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00103648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.