Scala Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,274.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00684639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00371834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00103648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.