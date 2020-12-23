-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.64). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $450,119. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,535,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.