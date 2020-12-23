Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.