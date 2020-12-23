BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

