BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE:BIT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.