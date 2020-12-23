Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
TGLVY opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
