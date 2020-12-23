Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

LRENY stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Separately, Santander downgraded Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

