Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

