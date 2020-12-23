Raia Drogasil S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Featured Article: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.