Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBX. ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

