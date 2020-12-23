Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.62. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 252,301 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

