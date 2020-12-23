HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772,262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after buying an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 1,014,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

