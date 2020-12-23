Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $70.00

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of KOF opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

