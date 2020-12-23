Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $70.00

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Shares of KOF opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
