Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

