Ink Price Tops $0.0006 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $284,160.47 and $50,785.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00138791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00689905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00124963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00104310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

