Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $543,069.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $543,069.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.