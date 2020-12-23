Brokers Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Sunday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

