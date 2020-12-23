DA Davidson Comments on Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GWB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

