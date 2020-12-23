FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

