FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

