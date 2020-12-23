CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.68

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.68 and last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 45222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

