Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 367,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 294,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83.

About Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

