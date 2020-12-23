Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,246,144 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

