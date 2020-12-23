Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.84. Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 582,555 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.41.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

