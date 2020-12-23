Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.46 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

TSE:CM opened at C$111.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$112.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

