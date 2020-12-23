Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.25 Per Share

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Netcall plc (NET.L)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NET opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 million and a PE ratio of 164.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Netcall plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.80 ($0.72).

In other Netcall plc (NET.L) news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

