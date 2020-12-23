-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $6.24 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.66.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

