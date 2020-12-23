Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVKIF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $32.16 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

