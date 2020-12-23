AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.05.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
