AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.05.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.46.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

