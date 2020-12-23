TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -65.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $825.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

