THORChain Price Down 0% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. THORChain has a total market cap of $148.68 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, THORChain has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.