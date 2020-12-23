DEEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $607.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. DEEX has a market cap of $195,834.74 and $607.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006533 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000410 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

