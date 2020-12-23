Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) PT Raised to $280.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE ALX opened at $271.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $353.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.