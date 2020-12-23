Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ONDS opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

