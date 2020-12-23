Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ONDS opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
About Ondas
