Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vector Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

VGR opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vector Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

