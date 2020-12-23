Brokerages Set Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77. Avient has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,931,000.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

