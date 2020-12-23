Asian Dragon (AD) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $60,863.28 and approximately $624.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003591 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006588 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.