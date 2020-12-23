Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,270 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 941,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after buying an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

