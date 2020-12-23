Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 19126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

