UniLend Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

