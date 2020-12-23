WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.45 million, a PE ratio of -48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

